Heydar Aliyev Foundation VP Leyla Aliyeva attends opening of yard redeveloped under “Bizim heyet” project (PHOTO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 10

The fourth yard has been redeveloped under the “Bizim heyet” project.

Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, founder and head of IDEA Public Union Leyla Aliyeva attended the opening ceremony and a tree-planting campaign on May 10.

The redeveloped yard is located at the intersection of Mammad Khalil Sharifli and Shirin Mirzayev streets, Nizami district.

The yard occupies an area of 6,000 square meters. The redevelopment saw the installation of entertainment facilities for children, construction of a football pitch and an outdoor gym.

The opening ceremony also featured the planting of nearly 150 trees and bushes, and 1,500 decorative flowers in the yard.

Initiated by Leyla Aliyeva, the project aims to redevelop yards, make them greener, create a more comfortable living environment for residents and promote healthy lifestyle.

