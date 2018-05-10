Saudi banks plan U.S. dollar bonds despite ample liquidity

2018-05-10 14:26 | www.trend.az | 2

At least three commercial banks in Saudi Arabia are preparing U.S. dollar debt issues, banking sources said, in what would be the first hard-currency debt sales by Saudi banks in several years, Reuters reports.

The banks want to diversify their sources of finance and boost capital levels, but are in no rush for the cash as they are still flush with liquidity due to sluggish credit growth and looser public spending.

The kingdom’s increasing reliance on international bond issues has also freed up liquidity for local banks.

Riyad Bank 1010.SE, the kingdom’s fourth-largest bank by assets, has mandated banks for a U.S. dollar bond sale, four bankers said.

The bank had announced its intention this year to establish a programme to issue bonds in local currency and U.S. dollars to diversify sources of finance and boost the bank’s capital base.

The largest lender, National Commercial Bank 1180.SE (NCB), is preparing documents before a potential issue, two sources said

Samba Financial Group 1090.SE, the third largest, is working with Citigroup (C.N) on a potential U.S. dollar debt sale, four sources said.

The three Saudi banks did not respond to requests for comment. Citigroup declined to comment.