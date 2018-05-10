EU can't save Iran nuclear deal after U.S. move - senior Revolutionary Guard

European countries are powerless to salvage the nuclear deal with Iran after the United States pulled out, the deputy head of the elite Iranian Revolutionary Guards (IRGC) said on Thursday, Reuters reports.

Britain, France and Germany said they remained committed to the deal despite Tuesday’s decision by U.S. President Donald Trump to withdraw.

But Brigadier General Hossein Salami said Europe “cannot act independently over the nuclear deal,” the semi-official Fars news agency quoted him as saying.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Tuesday that Tehran would remain in the 2015 agreement, though Europe had only a “limited opportunity” to preserve it.

On Wednesday Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, cast doubt on the ability of the European signatories to guarantee Tehran’s interests, adding: “I do not trust these countries either.”

Khamenei has the final say on all state matters and commands the loyalty of the IRGC, which has huge political and economic influence domestically.

Salami said Iran’s enemies were not seeking military confrontation. “They want to pressure our country by economic isolation ... Resistance is the only way to confront these enemies, not diplomacy,” Fars quoted him as saying.

Trump also said on Tuesday he would revive U.S. economic sanctions against Iran, penalizing foreign firms doing business with Tehran and further undermining what he called “a horrible, one-sided deal that should have never, ever been made”.

Europeans fear a collapse of the deal could raise the risk of deepening conflicts in the Middle East.