Syrian crisis impossible to resolve without Russia — German top diplomat

2018-05-10 14:55 | www.trend.az | 2

It is impossible to resolve the Syrian conflict without Russia, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said at a meeting with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov on Thursday, TASS reports.

"I would like to point out that it is impossible to resolve the Syria issue without Russia," he said. "Germany realizes its responsibility for what goes on in Europe and in German-Russian relations, this is what we will particularly talk about today. The prerequisite for dialogue between Germany and Russia, as well as between Europe and Russia, is that we do everything possible to listen to arguments concerning issues we disagree on, look to the future and search for ways to resolve serious issues the world has been facing. In this regard everyone can make their contribution, for instance as far as Syria goes," Maas added.

In addition, the German top diplomat said that ahead of Thursday’s talks, he had paid tribute to those killed during the Great Patriotic War laying a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in the Alexander Garden outside the Moscow Kremlin.