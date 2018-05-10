Russia ready for cybersecurity dialogue with US — diplomat

Russia continues to be ready for dialogue on cybersecurity with the US despite the fact that the previous round of consultations in Geneva did not take place because of the American side, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Oleg Syromolotov said on Thursday, TASS reports.

"Of course, we are ready," he said answering a question from a TASS correspondent. "Our president has always said that our task is to work with everyone."

He noted though that the US partners do not always show such willingness.

A Russian-US meeting on cybersecurity was scheduled to be held in Geneva in late February. However, the American delegation refused to take part in it at the very last moment. According to Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov, the consultations were derailed by Washington.

Russia considers the establishment of a common database on foreign terrorist fighters as an effective mechanism in the war on terror, he said.