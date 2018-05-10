Iran hopes Total to continue co-op with Iran despite US withdrawal from nuke deal

2018-05-10 15:29 | www.trend.az | 2

Tehran, Iran, May 10

By Kamyar Eghbalnejad - Trend:

Iran hasn’t received any signal from the French energy giant Total about pulling out from cooperation with Iran after the US decision to withdraw from the nuclear deal, Mohammad Meshkinfam, head of Pars Oil and Gas Company (POGC), said.

Iran has so far received no official messages from Total on cutting cooperation for development of South Pars Phase 11, Meshkinfam said at a press conference, held May 9 in Tehran.

The comment comes one day after the US President Donald Trump announced that the US walks away from the accord reached in 2015 between Tehran and the six world powers. Trump also announced that the US re-imposes the "highest level of economic sanctions" on the Islamic Republic.

‎"Our relations with Total are based on the contract and mutual respect and I don’t think we will ‎have any problem in this regard," Meshkinfam added.