Azerbaijan reports on implementation of OPEC + deal for April

2018-05-10

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 10

By Maksim Tsurkov – Trend:

Azerbaijan presented data on its daily oil production in April 2018 to the OPEC Joint Technical Committee as part of the Vienna Agreement, the Azerbaijani Energy Ministry told Trend on May 10.

Daily oil production stood at 785,700 barrels in April 2018, of which 755,700 barrels accounted for crude oil and 30,000 barrels for condensate.

Meanwhile, 623,600 barrels of crude oil, 30,000 barrels of condensate and 21,700 barrels of oil products were exported per day.

The Ministry stressed that Azerbaijan again fully fulfilled its obligations under the oil deal.

Azerbaijan’s average daily oil production stood at 781,900 barrels in 2017 under the OPEC agreement to curb daily crude output by 834,000 barrels, said the ministry.