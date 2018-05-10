Top official urges Azerbaijanis abroad to inform public about Karabakh conflict (UPDATE)

Azerbaijanis, who live abroad, should inform the public of the foreign country they live in about the truth regarding the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict instead of being so zealously engaged in propaganda against Azerbaijan and its people, Azerbaijani President’s Assistant for Public and Political Affairs Ali Hasanov said in a Facebook post May 10.

"Some of our compatriots, who live abroad, have become a tool in the hands of anti-Azerbaijani circles," he said.

He stressed that on May 9, the US Helsinki Commission, characterized by its “special interest” in Azerbaijan, held regular hearings regarding the election and fundamental freedoms in the country.

“I’d like to remind that back in December 2016, chairman of the Commission, Congressman Chris Smith put forward a bill providing for harsh sanctions against Azerbaijan,” Hasanov noted. “The provisions of this draft law were aimed at seriously undermining the US-Azerbaijan relations in the economic, political and military spheres. This is the very Smith, who has for a long time shown special zeal for the US government to recognize the so-called Armenian genocide.”

“The Commission chairman, who must demonstrate equal attitude to all countries, peoples and confessions, repeatedly expressed his special love for Armenia and the Armenian people,” Hasanov said.

"It is no coincidence that these hearings were organized by the Commission led by Chris Smith," Hasanov noted. “Along with people who closely watched and showed interest in the processes in our country, “experts” also took part in the event, and they, for various reasons, held a strict anti-Azerbaijan stance. The speeches at these hearings showed that speakers have very superficial and in most cases erroneous impressions about the processes taking place in Azerbaijan, the correlation of political forces in the country, the real weight of some structures represented by a political party or social movement in the life of society and their real intentions.”

“One of our “compatriots”, who created an information resource outside Azerbaijan at the expense of foreign grants and donations, and published a few years ago an article on the importance of recognizing the so-called Armenian genocide on the website owned by this resource, again brought to the agenda the issue of sanctions, criticized the activities of Azerbaijan in the lobbying sphere and once again urged the US and the EU to exert serious pressure on Azerbaijan,” Hasanov said.

It is strange that somebody who is distinguished by vulgar behavior and insulting rhetoric was invited to the event, he noted.

"Not understanding what he says, this person accuses the Western countries of maintaining normal relations with the Azerbaijani authorities, considers it almost a tragedy when the leaders of the EU, leading European countries and the US send congratulatory letters to President Ilham Aliyev following the presidential election," Hasanov added.

“Some of our compatriots living abroad are actively used to belittle our state, our people and the power of the country,” he said. “Apparently, this zeal and the events held in various countries, visits from one country, and even from one continent to another, aren’t only a personal initiative. Of course, a lot of money and constant instructions from some anti-Azerbaijan circles and states stand behind this. I call on them: abandon your wrong path. If possible, establish contacts with politicians, political scientists, representatives of NGOs and the media that oppose the aggressive policy of Armenia and express Azerbaijan’s fair position, attract them to your activities. In this case, you will earn the respect and confidence of the people you belong to... One more question: do you think that the representatives of the Armenian lobby, who were present at yesterday’s hearings, would turn their country into an object of discussions, like you did? In any case, this is worth thinking of.”

