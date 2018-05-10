Russian diplomat comments on US withdrawal from Iran nuclear deal

Washington’s withdrawal from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) for the Iranian nuclear program may trigger military activities in the Middle East, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Oleg Syromolotov told reporters on Thursday, TASS reports.

"The situation in the Middle East is complicated and now it will become even more complicated and may lead to military activities," he said, adding that "the reason is that Iran will give a relevant response."

The senior Russian diplomat pointed out that "the US policy towards this region has been aimed at driving Iran out," while Iran, Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and the Hezbollah Shia movement "have been fighting terrorism." According to Syromotov "chances are that it will result in local conflicts."