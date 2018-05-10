Fighting terrorism a priority for Turkey: Head of General Staff

2018-05-10 16:30 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 10

By Rufiz Hafizoglu - Trend:

Fighting terrorism is a priority for Turkey, said the Head of the General Staff Hulusi Akar, Turkish media reported on May 10.

Currently, no country fights terrorism as actively as Turkey, said Akar.

"Turkish armed forces successfully continue the fight against terrorists from the PKK as well as PYD and YPG in Syria," said Akar.

The conflict between Turkey and the PKK, which demands the creation of an independent Kurdish state, has continued for more than 30 years and has claimed more than 40,000 lives.