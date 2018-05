China receives JPMorgan application to set up JV brokerage

2018-05-10 16:35 | www.trend.az | 3

China’s securities regulator has received an application from JPMorgan Broking (Hong Kong) Ltd, a unit of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM.N), to set up a joint-venture brokerage, it said on Thursday, Reuters reports.

The China Securities Regulatory Commission will examine the application effectively and according to the law, the regulator said in a statement published on its website.