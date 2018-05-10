Turkey - Nikol Pashinyan's rosy dream

2018-05-10 16:53 | www.trend.az | 3

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 10

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Prospects of developing ties with Armenia do not bother Ankara at all, but unfortunately, Armenia's political elite failed to understand this obvious fact over the past nine years.

The statements made by Armenia's ex-president and ex-prime minister, as well as the recent statement made by newly-elected Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan can prove this.

Pashinyan, in his yesterday's statement, noted that Armenia is still ready to establish diplomatic relations with Turkey without any precondition.

However, Pashinyan added, the Armenian side remains faithful to the process of international recognition of the so-called Armenian genocide.

Turkey did not hesitate in responding to the usual statements of the Armenian side.

Normalization of the Armenian-Turkish relations is out of question without the liberation of the Azerbaijani territories, the Turkish presidential administration announced commenting on Pashinyan's statements voiced during a briefing for foreign reporters on May 9.

Touching upon Armenia's claims on the "Armenian genocide", the presidential administration reminded that Turkey has opened all its archives for the investigation of the 1915 events.