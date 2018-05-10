Russia will work towards ensuring US sanctions on Iran won’t abolish nuclear deal — Lavrov

Moscow will seek to make sure that US sanctions on Iran neither destroy the nuclear deal nor affect Tehran’s partners, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said following talks with his German counterpart Heiko Maas on Thursday, TASS reports.

"We will seek to make sure that it does not destroy the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) for the Iranian nuclear program. This is our common goal," he said. "Besides, we will seek to ensure that there is no extraterritorial influence on Iran’s partners," Lavrov added.

"The World Trade Organization has rules on this matter, so some non-judicial agreements may be made. As far as I understand, this is what our European partners want to reach with the Americans, they want to bargain something. I don’t know if there could be success," the Russian top diplomat noted.

Russia appreciates the Iranian leadership’s balanced response to US President Donald Trump’s decision to quit the treaty.

"We appreciate the Iranian leadership’s balanced response to that decision (US decision to quit the JCPOA), because all likely implications of Washington’s step are to be evaluated. Any haste here would be counterproductive," Lavrov said.

"Russia, Germany, France, Britain, China and Iran are to make such evaluations. We are already in this process and will present our opinion soon," he added.

Lavrov pointed out that the US administration’s decision to quit the JCPOA was very worrisome. Washington, he said, "commits a major violation of the UN Security Council’s Resolution 2231, which endorsed that plan and made it part of international law."

The decision to remove sanctions in accordance with the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) for the Iranian nuclear program is not subject to review, Lavrov said.