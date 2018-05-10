Georgia and Israel launch free trade feasibility study

Georgia and Israel are launching a feasibility study on further expanding the investment ties between the two countries and to increase awareness of Georgia’s investment opportunities in Israeli business society, Agenda reports.

Georgia’s Economy Minister Dimitry Kumsishvili and the Minister of Economy and Industry of Israel Eli Cohen in Tbilisi signed the declaration on launching the free trade feasibility study between Georgia and Israel.

"I strongly believe that the establishment of a free trade regime between Georgia and Israel will be beneficial for both countries”, Kumsishvili said.