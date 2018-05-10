Lavrov: Russia-West cooperation prospects clouded by current climate

Moscow is ready to search for ‘generally acceptable approaches’ together with its Western partners, including Germany. However, the prospects for cooperation continue to be marred by the situation that emerged through no fault of Russia, top Russian diplomat Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday opening talks with his German counterpart Heiko Maas, TASS reports.

"We are ready to look for generally acceptable approaches with our German and Western partners even under the current situation, which we find utterly unsatisfactory, that has been created through no fault of ours. It continues to cast a shadow over any prospects for cooperation both in Europe and on the global stage as a whole," he stressed.

"We count on cooperation on a whole range of issues in our bilateral relations, on international affairs precisely as far as Germany is willing to go," he noted. "Russian-German ties constitute a relationship between the two leading powers on the European continent. Europe’s situations have always depended on their state of affairs."

"When hard times struck these relations, the entire continent was affected. On the contrary, when Russia and Germany were able to come to terms with each other that was beneficial for all Europeans," Lavrov stressed.