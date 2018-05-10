Erdogan, Rouhani mull US withdrawal from nuclear deal with Iran

2018-05-10 17:40 | www.trend.az

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 10

By Rufiz Hafizoglu - Trend:

Presidents of Turkey and Iran, Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Hasan Rouhani, discussed during a telephone conversation the US decision to withdraw from the nuclear deal with Iran, Turkish media reported on May 10.

Reportedly, Erdogan once again voiced his view that the US withdrawal from the nuclear deal with Iran is mistake.

No other details of the talks were reported.

Erdogan previously said that the United States will not benefit from withdrawing from the nuclear deal with Iran.