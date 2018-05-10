Reps of Asian ports talk on importance of Baku port

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 10

By Ilkin Shafiyev - Trend:

Baku International Sea Trade Port is an important project that makes a special contribution to the unification of Asia and Europe, Director General of Port & Harbor Bureau in Osaka (Japan) Hiromu Yabuuchi told Trend May 10 on the sidelines of the International Association of Ports and Harbors (IAPH) Baku 2018 World Ports Conference.

He said that until he arrived at the conference, he didn’t hear much about Baku, adding that in the last few days he got acquainted with the city and the Baku International Sea Trade Port project.

The geographical location allows the capital of Azerbaijan to be a bridge between Europe and Asia, Yabuuchi said, noting that Baku is a very important city in terms of international transportation.

In turn, Yuan Yue, deputy director general of Guangzhou Port Authority of China, said that the Azerbaijani government pays much attention to the development of transit potential, and in this context to the Baku International Sea Trade Port project.