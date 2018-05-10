Baku hosts solemn opening of “Heydar Aliyev: Personality, Mission, Heritage” exhibition (PHOTO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 10

By Vugar Imanov - Trend:

Solemn opening of the Russian-Azerbaijani historical and documentary exhibition “Heydar Aliyev: Personality, Mission, Heritage” and presentation of a book of the same name took place in the Heydar Aliyev Center in Baku May 10.

The exhibition is dedicated to the 95th birth anniversary of national leader Heydar Aliyev.

More than 300 exhibits - photos, documents and video materials, reflecting the life and activities of the national leader Heydar Aliyev are showcased at the exhibition organized with the support of the administrations of the President of Azerbaijan and the President of Russia and the Heydar Aliyev Foundation.

The event was attended by prominent public figures, representatives of culture and science, diplomatic missions and foreign guests.

At the opening of the exhibition, assistant of the first vice president of Azerbaijan, Director of the Heydar Aliyev Center Anar Alakbarov welcomed the guests and congratulated everyone on the 95th birth anniversary of national leader Heydar Aliyev.

Alakbarov expressed gratitude to the Russian side and the Presidential Administration of Russia for their contribution to holding the exhibition.

Azerbaijani President’s Assistant for Public and Political Affairs Ali Hasanov read out the greeting message of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev to the participants of the event.

In turn, Ilyas Umakhanov, deputy chairman of the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of Russia, stressed that it is a great honor for him to participate in the opening of the exhibition dedicated to the legendary politician, outstanding statesman Heydar Aliyev, who played a key role in the formation of modern Azerbaijan, a person who historically linked modern Russia and Azerbaijan, a man who built a strong and reliable bridge of relations between the two countries.

Russian state secretary, Deputy Foreign Minister Grigory Karasin noted at the opening ceremony of the exhibition that Heydar Aliyev was an outstanding statesman who played a decisive role in the formation of independent Azerbaijan and laid the foundations of the course for strategic partnership with Russia.

Karasin said that Heydar Aliyev was always distinguished by the genuine interest in the work and people, understanding of real life and the desire to achieve concrete, practical results.

Karasin highlighted Heydar Aliyev’s contribution to the establishment and development of Azerbaijan-Russia relations.

Then the guests viewed the exhibition with great interest. The exhibition showcases materials about the life and activities of the national leader Heydar Aliyev collected by Russian and Azerbaijani historians and archivists.

Experts from the Archive of the President of the Russian Federation, the Ministry of Culture of the Russian Federation, the State Archive of the Russian Federation, the Foreign Policy Archive of the Russian Federation, the Russian State Archive of the Economy, the Russian State Documentary Film and Photo Archive, the Russian State Archive of Literature and Art, the Russian State Archive of Contemporary History, the State Museum of Political History of Russia, the press service of the Moscow Patriarchate and the Heydar Aliyev Foundation took part in the work on the materials.

