Azerbaijan’s Finance Ministry to auction manat bonds

2018-05-10

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 10

By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:

An auction for placement of 30 million manats worth medium-term bonds of Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Finance will be held at the Baku Stock Exchange (BSE) May 15, the BSE said May 10.

Some 300,000 bonds at a par value of 100 manats each, annual rate of 8 percent and maturity period of 728 days will be put up for auction. The maturity date for the bonds is April 7, 2020.