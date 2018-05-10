Demand exceeds supply for Azerbaijani Central Bank’s notes

2018-05-10

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 2

By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:

The Baku Stock Exchange (BSE) held an auction for placement of short-term notes of Azerbaijan’s Central Bank (CBA) worth 200 million manats with a maturity period of 28 days, the BSE said in a message on May 10.

Demand at the auction exceeded the offer by more than 2.5 times. Thus, demand at the auction amounted to 527.67 million manats, while average price per note - 99,4032 manast (8.01 percent).

The volume of notes placed at the auction amounted to 200 million manats.