IFC names new regional director for Europe and Central Asia

2018-05-10 18:51 | www.trend.az | 2

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 10

By Anvar Mammadov - Trend:

IFC, a member of the World Bank Group, has appointed Wiebke Schloemer new Director for the Europe and Central Asia region, which includes Azerbaijan, IFC said in a message on May 10.

Schloemer has over 20 years of experience in project and corporate finance, and in private equity across a wide range of industries, including energy, transport, utilities, telecoms and technology sectors. Prior to her appointment, she led IFC’s infrastructure investments across Eastern Europe, the Middle East and North Africa, managing investments of over $5.5 billion, according to IFC.

Schloemer joined IFC in 2004 as an investment officer in the telecoms, media and technology (TMT) group based in Washington, DC. Her subsequent regional experience includes Europe and Central Asia, the Middle East and North Africa, and the East Asia and Pacific region.

Prior to joining IFC, Schloemer was employed at the European Investment Bank in Luxembourg, and DEG, the German Investment Corporation, working on infrastructure debt and equity transactions in Africa, Asia and Eastern Europe.