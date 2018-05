Trump heralds capture of five Islamic State commanders

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday that five “most wanted” leaders of the Islamic State militant group had been captured, an apparent reference to the capture of five commanders of the militant group by Iraq Reuters reported

“Five Most Wanted leaders of ISIS just captured!” Trump wrote in a post on Twitter, providing no further details.