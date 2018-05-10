Abulfas Garayev talks personnel changes in new Ministry of Culture

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 10

By Ilhama Isabalayeva - Trend:

Personnel changes will undoubtedly be carried out in the new Ministry of Culture, said Minister of Culture Abulfas Garayev speaking about the activities of the new ministry established on the basis of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism.

The minister believes that the culture sphere in Azerbaijan contributes to attracting numerous guests to the country and helps Azerbaijan win universal recognition. The sphere of culture will always serve for the spirituality of the Azerbaijani people and its promotion.