Nar makes WhatsApp free

2018-05-10 19:29 | www.trend.az | 2

As of May 4, 2018, WhatsApp become free of charge on all Turbo internet bundles of Nar.

Users of any of Turbo bundles benefits from free WhatsApp feature, after reactivating the last ordered bundles. The free WhatsApp feature applies to the text messages of the application only.

Various Turbo bundles allow Nar users to enjoy the mobile internet with up to 225 Mb/s data speed, using their mobile phones, tablets or computers.

When Turbo bundle is used up, the access to the internet and WhatsApp remains open for Nar users until the end of the usage period, in accordance with the “fair usage” policy. Moreover, with large-volume Turbo XL, Turbo 2XL and Turbo 3XL bundles, mobile internet is completely free at full speed at night time.