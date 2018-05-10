Russia launches training program for specialists of Egypt’s nuclear industry

2018-05-10 20:22 | www.trend.az | 2

Russia has launched a training program for Egyptian specialists, who will work in the country’s nuclear power sector, the Russian President’s special envoy for the Middle East and African countries, Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov said on Thursday, TASS reports.

Speaking at a round table on Russian-Egyptian relations as part of the International Economic Summit Russia-Islamic World KazanSummit, he said:

"I would like to mention the construction of the first nuclear power plant in Egypt under the Russian model."

Bogdanov said that the nuclear industry in Egypt will be created "almost from scratch."

"Besides generation of electricity the Egyptian economy and industry need so much, it will create thousands of new jobs," he added.

"At the preparatory stage, which took several years, the parties did a lot of work - from the development and adjustment of technical and financial parameters to the approval of important legislative decisions on the demand for economic and environmental security," Bogdanov said.