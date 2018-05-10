Bahar Muradova: Azerbaijan remembers Heydar Aliyev's brilliant personality every day

2018-05-10 20:35 | www.trend.az | 2

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 10

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

Azerbaijan hasn't had great leader Heydar Aliyev for 15 years, but remembers his brilliant personality every day, said deputy chairman of the parliament of Azerbaijan, Bahar Muradova, at a special parliamentary session dedicated to the 95th birth anniversary of national leader Heydar Aliyev on May 10.

Muradova noted that it is necessary to creatively treat the heritage of the great leader, so that it lives forever, and develop the work started by him.

"We must develop it the way President Ilham Aliyev does it today. We must support President Ilham Aliyev."

"The national leader has always showed us the right way," Muradova said.

"As long as Azerbaijan exists, the great leader will live in the hearts of people who love him," Muradova said.

