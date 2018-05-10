Netanyahu: Iran crossed 'red line,' Israel's action appropriate

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Thursday that Israel’s air strikes against Iranian targets in Syria were “appropriate” because the Islamic Republic had “crossed a red line”, Reuters reports.

In a brief video address, he said Israel carried out a “very broad attack against Iranian targets in Syria.”

“We are in the midst of a protracted battle and our policy is clear: We will not allow Iran to entrench itself militarily in Syria,” Netanyahu said.

