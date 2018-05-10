President Aliyev, first lady Mehriban Aliyeva attend ceremony to mark 95th birth anniversary of Heydar Aliyev (UPDATE)

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 10

A solemn ceremony to mark the 95th birth anniversary of national leader Heydar Aliyev was held at the Heydar Aliyev Center.

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, his spouse Mehriban Aliyeva, and family members attended the event.

The head of state made a speech at the ceremony.

Then, winners of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation's Gizil Chinar International Award 2018 were announced.

President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Mehriban Aliyeva handed Gizil Chinar International Award to the People's Artist of Azerbaijan, laureate of the state prize, holder of orders of Shohrat, Sharaf and Istiglal, Rauf Abdullayev for his great achievements in development and promotion of the national musical culture, continuation of high-level traditions of the conductor school in Azerbaijan, to the First Deputy Director General of Russia's ITAR-TASS information agency, laureate of the Dostlug and Shohrat orders of Azerbaijan, Mikhail Gusman, for his special services in strengthening of cultural cooperation and interrelations between Azerbaijan and Russia, to People's Artist of Azerbaijan, laureate of Shohrat and Sharaf orders, Eldar Guliyev, for his great achievements in the development of Azerbaijan's cinema art.

The solemn ceremony was followed by a concert.

