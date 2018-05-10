One killed, two critically wounded in South Africa mosque attack

2018-05-10 22:45 | www.trend.az | 2

Attackers entered a South African mosque after midday prayers, stabbed three people, and set the building on fire before fleeing, Al Jazeera reported.

One person was killed and two victims were in critical condition on Thursday after the mosque attack in the eastern town of Verulam, just north of the city of Durban, South Africa's state broadcaster SABC reported.

Images showed men receiving medical care on the ground outside the mosque. One man's white robe was soaked in blood.

"The imam, who had his throat slit, has passed away a few minutes ago due to his injuries," said Paul Herbst, spokesman for the private IPSS medical rescue service.

A manhunt was under way for the assailants. Police Captain Nqobile Gwala in KwaZulu-Natal province said investigators are looking at three counts of attempted murder and arson.

"The motive of the attack on the three men is unknown at this stage," Gwala said.

The incident appeared to be unprecedented in South Africa, where about 1.5 percent of the country's 55 million population is Muslim.