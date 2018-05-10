More than 30 killed in Kenya after dam collapse

More than 30 people have been killed in Kenya's Rift Valley after a dam burst its banks following weeks of torrential rain that also forced hundreds from their homes, officials said, Al Jazeera reported.

Water burst through the banks of the Patel Dam in Solai, Nakuru County, on Wednesday night, sweeping away hundreds of homes, including those on the expansive Nyakinyua Farm, which borders the reservoir.

"We have recovered 38 bodies and many people are missing. It is a disaster," Rongai police chief Joseph Kioko said on Thursday.

Up to 40 people were rescued from under the mud - many more are feared trapped - and taken to hospital on Thursday morning by the Kenya Red Cross and Nakuru County disaster management teams.

Officials said the water and mud spewed out of the reservoir submerged homes over a radius of nearly two kilometres.

"It was a sea of water. My neighbour was killed when the water smashed through the wall of his house. He was blind so he could not run. They found his body in the morning," Veronica Wanjiku Ngigi, 67, told Reuters news agency.