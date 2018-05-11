S. African MPs condemn attack on mosque

South African MPs on Thursday condemned an attack on a mosque in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal Province, Xinhua reported.

One person was feared dead and two others were wounded in the attack that happened on Thursday afternoon. The motive for the attack is still under investigation.

Three knife-wielding attackers entered the mosque and carried out the gruesome attack before setting the building alight, police said.

The attackers fled the scene in a white Hyundai. No one has been arrested.

Attacks on religious institutions are downright criminality and should be condemned, Parliament's Portfolio Committee on Police said.

The attack was shocking and the South African Police Service (SAPS) should prioritize the investigation into it, Committee Chairperson Francois Beukman said.