Azerbaijani MP: New PM could not find cause of Armenia’s plight

2018-05-11 01:37 | www.trend.az | 2

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 11

By Samir Ali – Trend:

The opinions voiced by new Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan during his visit to the occupied Nagorno-Karabakh region show that he has no new ideas on the settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, Azerbaijani MP Elman Nasirov told Trend May 10.

“Pashinyan repeats the thoughts of the Armenian former political leadership,” he said. "He does not want to voice something new. Pashinyan's statements about the interest in the negotiation process and that the illegal regime must participate in this process as a party have reduced the belief that the prime minister will take a constructive position in the conflict settlement.”

“The illegal regime will never be able to participate in the settlement of the conflict, as a party, because both the conflict itself and the fictional regime were created by predatory Armenia,” Nasirov said. “Therefore, negotiations are held between Azerbaijan and Armenia.”

“The participation of the illegal regime created in the occupied Azerbaijani territories, as a party to the negotiations, may mean the recognition of its legitimacy,” he said. “Pashinyan’s thoughts in any case can not be accepted and may lead to a standstill in the conflict settlement.”

“As for Pashinyan's opinion on increasing efforts to recognize the independence of the fictional regime, the MP stressed that these statements of the new prime minister coincide with the thoughts of Armenian ex-president Serzh Sargsyan,” Nasirov said. "In fact, Sargsyan did not show such persistence in the issue of the independence of the illegal regime, as Pashinyan did."

The new prime minister also stressed that he is also interested in opening the border with Turkey, adding that he considers this important for Armenia.

“However, Turkey has set a condition for Armenia to cease its occupation policy and withdraw its troops from Azerbaijan’s lands and afterwards, the issue of opening the border may be discussed,” Nasirov said. “I think that Pashinyan could not find the answer to the question about the primary reason for Armenia’s plight.”

“It is obvious that the primary reason is Armenia’s aggressive policy towards Azerbaijan,” he said. “That is why Armenia is in the hard conditions of blockade within which Azerbaijan and Turkey apply sanctions against Armenia, restricting it in energy, economic and transport sectors."

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news