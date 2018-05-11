Putin, Erdogan agree to coordinate steps on Iranian nuclear deal — Kremlin

The presidents of Russia and Turkey, Vladimir Putin and Recep Tayyip Erdgan, agreed in a phone conversation on Thursday to coordinate their further steps regarding the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on Iran’s nuclear program, the Kremlin press service said, TASS reported.

"The situation, linked to United States’ unilateral withdrawal from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on Iran’s nuclear program, was discussed. It was stressed that the JCPOA is of utmost importance for international and regional security and also for the global non-proliferation," the Kremlin said in a statement.