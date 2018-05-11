Belarus eyes to build new nitrogen plant

Belarus is planning to build a new nitrogen plant, the presidential press service said Thursday, Xinhua reported.

The preliminary decision was made on Thursday during the session on discussing the development of nitrogen industry.

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko endorsed the construction of a new nitrogen plant in Belarus and the modernization of the chemical enterprise Grodno Azot.

According to Igor Lyashenko, Chairman of the Belarusian state petrochemical concern Belneftekhim, it will cost more than 1 billion U.S. dollars to build a new nitrogen plant. Proceeds are expected to reach 335 million U.S. dollars a year. He said that the payback period will not be short.