Northwest Congo hospital has four new suspected Ebola cases

The main hospital in Democratic Republic of Congo’s northwestern town of Bikoro received four new suspected Ebola cases on Thursday, the hospital’s director told Reuters.

Bikoro is the nearest major town to Ikoko Impenge, the village where the first reports of the fever appeared. A total of 25 are now suspected to have been infected since the start of the year, of whom at least 17 have died.