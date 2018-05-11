Brazilian police start crackdown against online hate crimes

2018-05-11 06:12 | www.trend.az | 1

Brazil's federal police on Thursday launched Operation Bravata, which dismantled a gang dedicated to perpetrating online hate crimes, threats, and inciting terrorism on websites and social media platforms, Xinhua reported.

The police carried out search and arrest warrants in the cities of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, Recife, Curitiba, Santa Maria and Vila Velha.

One of those arrested was Marcello Vale Silveira Mello, a systems analyst from the southern city of Curitiba, while six other suspects were rounded up.

The arrest warrant against Silveira Mello was signed by judge Marcos Josegrei, who emphasized that such online crimes were "aggressions... stimulating the most diverse violations of human rights."