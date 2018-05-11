Singaporean PM hails Trump-Kim summit as great step to peace

The historic meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and the leader of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea Kim Jong Un in Singapore is a significant step on the path to peace, Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said here Friday.

"May it lead to a successful outcome," Lee wrote in a Twitter reply to Trump.

Trump tweeted on Thursday that the highly anticipated meeting between Kim Jong Un and himself will take place in Singapore on June 12, and said," We will both try to make it a very special moment for World Peace!"