Ashgabat advocates activation of Afghanistan-Turkmenistan-Azerbaijan-Georgia-Turkey transit project

2018-05-11 | www.trend.az

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, May 11

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

The Turkmen side calls to intensify the discussion of various aspects of the construction of the transport corridor Afghanistan-Turkmenistan-Azerbaijan-Georgia-Turkey within the framework of international organizations, Vatan newspaper reported.

These include such organizations as the International Road Transport Union, the United Nations Economic Commission for Europe (UNECE) and the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP).

The message says the President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov proposed to discuss the possibility of creating a modal highway for Central Asia with access to Turkey.