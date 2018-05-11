Azerbaijani banks need to consider active investing in security - Visa

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 11

By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:

Azerbaijan's banking market has divided into two categories - some banks understand necessity of investing in security and do it qualitatively, while others have not yet reached this stage, and therefore there have been cases of hacking, Director of Visa's Risk Management Operations in the CIS and South-Eastern Europe Larisa Makarova told Trend on April 30.

There are security standards entitled PCI DSS (Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard), these standards stipulate securing the storage, transmission and processing of data adopted for all payment systems, she said.

"Unfortunately, in some cases financial institution demonstrates that its security parameters meet the standards, but in fact, when data is hacked, it turns out that this is not the case. That is, not only quantity, but also quality is required," she said.

According to her, today, the business understands that it needs to invest in security.

"Very often we came across the fact that when talking about business, only business solutions were meant, and security was underestimated. They said that today fraudulence is at a very low level, so there is no need to invest in security. And now we have reached a stage where if you do not invest in security in advance, then you face very large losses. And we already have examples," she said.

Makarova noted that Visa is ready to provide and provides a whole range of tools to solve such problems.