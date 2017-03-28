Iran, Russia presidents issue joint statement

2017-03-28 21:14 | www.trend.az | 1

President Hassan Rouhani and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin at the end of their talks in Kremlin palace issued a 16-page joint statement themed “Moving forward to Comprehensive Strategic Cooperation” to broaden mutual cooperation in various fields, IRNA reported.

President Rouhani, heading a high-ranking politico-economic delegation, arrived in Moscow on Monday upon an invitation by his Russian counterpart and has already met the country's high-ranking officials during his two-day stay.