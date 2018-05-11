Aral Sea problem discussed in Ashgabat

2018-05-11 09:27 | www.trend.az | 2

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, May 11

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend

The Executive Committee of the international Fund for Saving the Aral Sea (IFAS) with the assistance of the German Society for International Cooperation (GIZ) organized a meeting in Ashgabat on the development of cooperation with international partners, the Neutral Turkmenistan newspaper reported.

The forum was attended by representatives of ministries the country, the United Nations Development Program (UNDP), the UN Regional Center for Preventive Diplomacy for Central Asia, the European Union, the World Bank, the Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation (SDC), the Regional Environmental Center for Central Asia (CAREC).

The participants of the meeting paid attention to the fact that in recent years, the countries of the region have taken effective measures to improve the ecological and socio-economic situation in the Aral Sea basin.

Interaction with major international organizations, especially the UN and its specialized agencies and institutions in the field of environmental protection and sustainable development, is steadily strengthening and expanding.

This is confirmed by the resolution "Cooperation between the UN and the international Fund for Saving the Aral Sea", unanimously adopted in April this year at the 72nd session of the UN General Assembly.