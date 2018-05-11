Private sky, state gold: Uzbekistan privatizing national aviation company

2018-05-11 09:29 | www.trend.az | 2

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 11

By Fikret Dolukhanov – Trend:

Uzbekistan is ready to privatize its state airline but intends keep full control of its gold mines and oil firm, Reuters reported citing one of the country’s top officials.

Deputy Prime Minister Sukhrob Kholmuradov said on Wednesday that the country is soon going to announce a deal with the World Bank to help it with a broader strategy, while the head of its investment department outlined some privatization plans.

“What we see as a key sector which we believe we have to keep (in state control) is mainly gold mining and our main oil company,” Sandor Sagdullayev stated on the sidelines of the EBRD’s annual meeting on the coast of the Dead Sea.

He said the country was however ready to open up its aviation sector having been reluctant to do so when privatization lists were last drawn up under Karimov.

“We have one monopolistic air company, Uzbekistan Airways, but we are working closely with the World Bank to reform the sector so it (Uzbekistan Airways) is off the list of untouchable companies,” he said.