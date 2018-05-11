Entree Capital closes $80m second Israel VC fund

International venture capital firm Entree Capital, today announced the closing of its second Israeli focused early stage fund with aggregate capital commitments of $80m, Globes reports.

The fund follows on from the success of Entrée's previous Israeli fund that invested at the early-stage in Israeli startups such as monday.com, Riskified, DragonPlay (exited to Bally/Scientific Games), HouseParty, Breezometer and KitLocate (exited to Yandex).

Entrée Capital founder and managing partner Aviad Eyal said, "Our approach has always been 'For Founders. By Founders'. We established Entrée to be the go-to place for founders that form great teams solving big problems. We partner with founders for the long term, by providing full and fair funding rounds so founders have the time to develop their ideas into successful companies."

Michael Kim, the founder of Cendana Capital, the leading institutional LP that invests in Seed VCs, added "We are very excited to partner with Entrée Capital, who we believe is the vanguard of Israeli Venture 2.0. Their founder-friendly approach will help transform Israeli venture capital and align both founder and investor incentives to generate success."