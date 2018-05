Turkey, Sudan to co-op in field of tourism

2018-05-11 09:58 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 11

By Rufiz Hafizoglu - Trend:

President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan ratified the agreement with Sudan on cooperation in the field of tourism, Turkish official newspaper "Resmi Gazete" said.

The agreement on cooperation in the field of tourism between Turkey and Sudan was signed in December 2017 during the visit of President Erdogan to this country.