System of satellite-aided control of land plots to be created in Azerbaijan

2018-05-11 10:18 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 11

By Huseyn Veliyev - Trend:

The State Property Issues Committee of Azerbaijan is creating a system of satellite-aided monitoring of the effective use of land plots, the committee said May 11.

When building the system, the experience of European countries is taken into account, and experts from Slovenia are involved in the work.