AZ EN RU TR
azerbaijan news app
Thumbnail

Precious metals rise in price in Azerbaijan

2018-05-11 10:20 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 11

By Ilkin Shafiyev – Trend:

The prices of main precious metals increased in Azerbaijan on May 11, according to the data published by the country’s Central Bank.

The cost of gold increased by 7.1825 manats to 2243.2775 manats per troy ounce in Azerbaijan compared to the price on May 10.

The cost of silver increased by 0.2671 manats to 28.3985 manats per ounce.

The cost of platinum increased by 13.549 manats to 1571.9815 manats and the cost of palladium - by 28.4495 manats to 1694.1945 manats in the country.

Precious metals

May 11, 2018

May 10, 2018

Gold

XAU

2243.2775

2236.095

Silver

Bu kateqoriyadaki digər xəbərlər

Saytdakı materialların istifadəsi zamanı istinad edilməsi vacibdir. Məlumat internet səhifələrində istifadə edildikdə hiperlink vasitəsi ilə istinad mütləqdir.
Copyright © 2016 All rights reserved.

ILK-10 Azeri Website Directory