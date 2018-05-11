Number of Vice-presidents in Turkey announced

2018-05-11 10:22 | www.trend.az | 2

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 11

By Rufiz Hafizoglu - Trend:

As part of the transition to a presidential form of governance, five Vice-Presidents will be appointed in Turkey, Turkish media reported May 11.

It is also reported that the number of existing ministries in Turkey will be reduced from 21 to 15 ministries.

The media reports, it is planned to unite a number of ministries.

At present, the Turkish authorities have neither confirmed nor denied this information.

Earlier, it was also reported that with the transition of Turkey to the presidential form of governance, structural changes will be carried out in a number of government agencies.

In particular, it is expected that a number of Turkish government agencies, which are now subordinate to the Cabinet of Ministers, will be eliminated or merged.