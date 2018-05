Azerbaijan strengthening food security

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 11

By Anvar Mammadov - Trend:

The State Customs Committee (SCC) of Azerbaijan and the Food Security Agency have signed a Memorandum of understanding.

The Memorandum was signed by Chairman of State Customs Committee Safar Mehdiyev and Head of the Food Security Agency Goshgar Tahmazli.