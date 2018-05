BHOS becomes second amongst higher educational institutions in terms of media rating

2018-05-11 10:45 | www.trend.az | 2

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 11

Trend:

Based on research of media monitoring group of “Media Consulting Services” company Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS) became the second amongst higher educational institutions in April. Thus, in April media activity of BHOS made up 904.

Media monitoring group has come to this conclusion having followed 10 TV, 55 publishing, 600 online media, over 665 sources including social nets.