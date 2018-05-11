Kyrgyzstan, Switzerland discuss bilateral co-op

Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Muhammedkaliy Abylgaziev met today with Chairman of the National Bank of Switzerland Thomas Jordan, the Kyrgyz Government’s press service reported.

The head of government noted that Kyrgyzstan attaches great importance to the further development of bilateral relations between the two countries.

"For 25 years, Kyrgyzstan has felt the support provided by the Swiss side in various directions, including financial ones. We know about successful projects implemented in the republic with your help, as well as close interaction with the National Bank of the Kyrgyz Republic. There is much in common between our countries and we will continue to build our relations in the spirit of trust and friendship," Abylgaziev assured.

The Prime Minister especially emphasized that the Government of the country, within the framework of the Year of Regional Development announced by the decree of the President of the Kyrgyz Republic, is aimed to make the main emphasis on improving social and economic indicators in regions.

"In the country, about 70% of the population lives in rural areas. One of our main tasks for today is to create all the necessary conditions for a comfortable life for people living in the regions. Our actions will be aimed at creating jobs in the regions of the republic and reducing migration, developing agriculture, industrial production," Abylgaziev said.

At the same time, the head of government stressed that the development of the tourist industry is no less important direction, which the Government is focusing on with a great prospect for the future.